Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,689 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $182.12 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $184.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a PE ratio of 125.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $89,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,741 shares of company stock valued at $65,021,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

