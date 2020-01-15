Surevest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Surevest Inc. reduced its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after buying an additional 72,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,277,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,995 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $4,448,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.4% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 109,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.