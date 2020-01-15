John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) Stock Position Lowered by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000.

NYSEARCA JHME opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

