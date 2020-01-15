State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.41 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.66.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

