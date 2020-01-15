AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

