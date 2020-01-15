DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

NASDAQ MU opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

