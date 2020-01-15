Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $13.05 Million Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 155,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,050,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 31.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.62. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $88.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $872,398.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,094.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,136 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

