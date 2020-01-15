The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $56.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

