International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $15,139,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. International Paper Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

