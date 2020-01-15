Brasada Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

