Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 938.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,935 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 348,777 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,814 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,494 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.19.

LUV stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.