Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

DUK stock opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $83.33 and a one year high of $97.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.