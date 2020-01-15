Tiaa Fsb Sells 442 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 654,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 50,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,863.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 69,220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $72.64. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $78.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4623 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

