Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 29,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Ventas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

NYSE VTR opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.12.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Ventas’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.