Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 573 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.