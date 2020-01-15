Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,358,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $123,440,000 after buying an additional 1,002,390 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after buying an additional 788,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,131,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $120.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

