Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 311,549 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311,549 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HealthStream by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 43.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $181,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $867.73 million, a PE ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.66. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.