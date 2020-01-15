Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$10,575.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 23,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$10,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,347,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,056,428.10.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Wares acquired 26,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,660.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Wares acquired 5,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,150.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Robert Wares purchased 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Wares acquired 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,000.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Robert Wares acquired 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

CVE:OM opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.96 million and a P/E ratio of -14.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51. Osisko Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$0.72.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.