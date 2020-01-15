RBB Bancorp (RBB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) in the last few weeks:

1/11/2020 – RBB Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – RBB Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – RBB Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

1/4/2020 – RBB Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

1/4/2020 – RBB Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – RBB Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2019 – RBB Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 435.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.