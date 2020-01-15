Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $25.66 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 160.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $74,142.00. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,120.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,562 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

