Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.58.

SPOT opened at $149.40 on Friday. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 490.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

