Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.13. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.21 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $929,250.00. Also, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 89,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $356,472.00. Insiders sold 215,444 shares of company stock worth $1,492,282 over the last ninety days. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 122.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 532,357 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 104.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

