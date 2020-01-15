SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCYX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.95.

SCYX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 230.55% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%. On average, research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 47.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 766,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 515,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 86.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

