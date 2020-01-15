Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $95.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $91.49, with a volume of 393586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.16.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from to in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $717,675.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.