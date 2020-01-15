Pure Storage Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,668 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,220% compared to the average volume of 505 call options.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 277,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 54,399 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,683,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 359.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 232,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

