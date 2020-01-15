Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,258 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,095% compared to the typical daily volume of 189 put options.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -79.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 155,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 32.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 101,320 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 322,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,067 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.