Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 17,083 put options on the company. This is an increase of 937% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,647 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,101 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.48.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.93. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

