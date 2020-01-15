Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,123 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,156% compared to the average daily volume of 169 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 20,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

NYSE ENB opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

