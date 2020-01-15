AbbVie Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 412,710 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,562% compared to the typical volume of 11,270 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 60,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie stock opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

