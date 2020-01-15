Instructure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:INST)

Jan 15th, 2020

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,075 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 call options.

INST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of Instructure stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19. Instructure has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $54.31.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Instructure will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Instructure news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $55,852.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $31,429.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,526 shares in the company, valued at $81,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,471 shares of company stock worth $8,188,574. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Instructure by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Instructure by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Instructure by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Instructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Instructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

