Traders Buy Large Volume of Advance Auto Parts Call Options (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 12,678 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,056% compared to the average volume of 588 call options.

NYSE AAP opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $130.09 and a twelve month high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.03.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,379,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,051,000 after acquiring an additional 634,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 969,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,464,000 after acquiring an additional 479,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after acquiring an additional 390,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,972,000 after acquiring an additional 358,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

