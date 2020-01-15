Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from to in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $96.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 1.38. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $163,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $278,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at $88,139.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

