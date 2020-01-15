Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target Raised to at Piper Sandler

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of ADVM opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $709.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.76. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after buying an additional 2,052,769 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 200,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 186,668 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $632,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 29.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

