Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.54.
Shares of Incyte stock opened at $81.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00. Incyte has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 99.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.
In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $3,456,953.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,964.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
