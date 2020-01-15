Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $81.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00. Incyte has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 99.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $3,456,953.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,964.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.