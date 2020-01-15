Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARES. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Shares of ARES opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Ares Management’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

