Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

AMRN opened at $19.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. Amarin has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin in the second quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amarin by 29.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Amarin by 113.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amarin by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 4.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

