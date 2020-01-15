Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alimera Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

ALIM opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The company had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $521,000.00. Also, Director John Snisarenko bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 114,000 shares of company stock worth $595,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 32,745.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Alimera Sciences worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

