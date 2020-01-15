First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

AG has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

NYSE:AG opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,766,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 212,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 66,092 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 589,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 97,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 950,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

