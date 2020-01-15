Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Banco Santander restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 209.50 ($2.76).

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 172.44 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 192.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock has a market cap of $841.22 million and a P/E ratio of 66.32. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

