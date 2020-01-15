Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Secure Trust Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.46).

LON:STB opened at GBX 1,610 ($21.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.49 million and a P/E ratio of 9.96. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,533.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,403.70.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

