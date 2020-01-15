Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.46).

Shares of STB opened at GBX 1,610 ($21.18) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,533.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,403.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.49 million and a P/E ratio of 9.96. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

