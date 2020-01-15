IG Group (LON:IGG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IGG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.26) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IG Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 685.67 ($9.02).

Shares of IGG stock opened at GBX 688.20 ($9.05) on Wednesday. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 688.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 619.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

