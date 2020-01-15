William Hill (LON:WMH) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WMH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 258 ($3.39) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on William Hill from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 223.58 ($2.94).

Get William Hill alerts:

Shares of WMH opened at GBX 182.15 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. William Hill has a 12-month low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 65.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 175.66.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.