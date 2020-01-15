Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,900

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CCH. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,040.71 ($40.00).

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,724 ($35.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.01. Coca Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,566.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,625.67.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,451 ($32.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,872.58 ($5,094.16). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 471 shares of company stock worth $1,161,287.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

