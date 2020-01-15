Safestay (LON:SSTY) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Safestay (LON:SSTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price on shares of Safestay in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

LON:SSTY opened at GBX 35.27 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Safestay has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 million and a PE ratio of -17.63.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

