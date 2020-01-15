Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.96

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.96 and last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 4269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 29.13, a current ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.61%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,415,716.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 1,032 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,585.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,057 shares of company stock worth $59,504 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,782,000 after acquiring an additional 869,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,626,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,544,000 after acquiring an additional 111,967 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.6% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,290,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,554,000 after acquiring an additional 100,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 15.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,752,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,393,000 after acquiring an additional 230,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

