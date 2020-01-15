Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.67

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$31.67 and last traded at C$31.67, with a volume of 19788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on D.UN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$902,400.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,297,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$97,551,648.49. Also, Director Michael Cooper bought 71,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.60 per share, with a total value of C$2,104,645.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,850,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,572,944.85. Insiders acquired a total of 833,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,311,753 in the last 90 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

