Southern (NYSE:SO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.48

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 86879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.66.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,157,220 shares of company stock valued at $135,771,433. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

