Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.94

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 65849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Several research firms recently commented on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $298,036.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,217,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,124 shares of company stock worth $1,257,941 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Flex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Flex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Flex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Flex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 177,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Flex by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

