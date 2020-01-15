Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.24

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.24 and last traded at $93.82, with a volume of 1056246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.92.
TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.
In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,543. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 24,482.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 19.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,615,000 after purchasing an additional 719,437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $55,440,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 451.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,449,000 after purchasing an additional 521,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
