Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.24

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.24 and last traded at $93.82, with a volume of 1056246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.92.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,543. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 24,482.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 19.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,615,000 after purchasing an additional 719,437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $55,440,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 451.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,449,000 after purchasing an additional 521,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

